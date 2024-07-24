COA flags P83-M unused equipment in Cebu City hospital

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its 2023 Audit Report, flagged the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for over P83 million worth of unused medical equipment purchased four years ago, which is now out of warranty.

COA stated that the City Government was unable to test the operational capabilities of the equipment, in addition to its exposure to the natural elements.

"This was on top of the continued deprivation of the public from full and effective use of the vital and critical hospital equipment," said COA.

At least 46 units of high-value medical equipment procured and received in 2020 and 2021 were left unutilized after COA's onsite inspection on March 14, 2024.

The equipment includes a delivery room light, anesthesia machine, infant incubator, harmonic instrument set, digital radio fluoroscopy system, dental X-ray machine, autoclave machine, patient mobility lifter, and others.

Daily Tribune sought comment from CCMC Medical Director Dr. Peter Mancao, with no reply as of writing.

COA noted that it had already observed the equipment not being used in its 2021 Audit Report. COA accepted the explanation from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) that the installation of the equipment would commence after adjustments to the building construction were completed.

In a document dated April 30, 2024, CCMC and DEPW stated that the equipment was purchased in 2020 and 2021 with the belief that the hospital's civil works would be finished within a few years. However, the CCMC building has not yet been completed.

CCMC and DEPW explained that under the direction of the City Mayor, they were made to work expeditiously under a timeline and were able to install the medical equipment, except for the autoclave worth P2.9 million.

CCMC and DEPW also maintained close coordination with the supplier to ensure the equipment remains covered by warranties.

CCMC has yet to finish all civil works on the 10-story hospital, which began construction eight years ago.

Section 2 of Presidential Decree 1445 mandates that all government resources must be managed, expended, or utilized under the law and regulations and safeguarded against loss or wastage.