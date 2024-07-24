Chiz to Alice Guo: Show up, obey Senate

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Tuesday urged suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to appear in the chamber’s hearing should she want her apology to be accepted.

In a press briefing, Escudero lamented the mayor’s letter did not indicate that she would attend the hearing; hence, he could not accept Guo’s apology “until she shows up and obeys the Senate.”

In her statement last week, embattled Guo criticized Escudero’s fellow senators, Risa Hontiveros, Win Gatchalian, and others, who seemed to be “fixated” on her instead of tackling other relevant issues.

Escudero responded to her, saying “Guo is not in a position” to tell senators what should and should not prioritize.

Following Escudero’s remarks, Guo, in a letter dated 20 July, apologized for her statement that senators should focus on other issues in the country instead of being “fixated on her.”

“Nais ko pong humingi ng paumanhin kung nagkaroon ng hindi pagkakaunawaan kaugnay ng aking mga naging pahayag. Wala po akong intensyon na pagsabihan o diktahan ang Senado kung ano ang mga dapat bigyang prayoridad (I would like to say sorry if there had been misunderstanding regarding may statement. I don’t have intention to tell or dictate the Senate what should they need to prioritize),” Guo said.

Guo mentioned she is ready to face the allegations against her and prove her innocence before the Ombudsman, Department of Justice, Bureau of Immigration, and the Court.

But she did not mention attending the Senate hearings.

Escudero expects that Guo’s legal counsels should push her to do the right thing and show up to the Senate.

“Sana payuhan siya ng tama ng kanyang mga abugado na humarap at tapusin na itong yugto na ito sa parte ng Senado para maka-focus at concentrate na siya sa mga kasong kinakaharap niya sa DOJ, sa SolGen at sa Sandiganbayan (I hope her lawyers will advise him correctly to face and finish this phase with the Senate so that she can focus and concentrate on her cases at the DOJ, the Solicitor General, and the Supreme Court),” he said.

Escudero assured Guo’s security once she appeared at the Senate.

He noted that the Senate's contempt order and arrest warrant against Guo could be lifted should she attend the chamber’s probe on POGOs.



Guo's real identity was scrutinized following her inconsistent testimonies about her background and the supposed dubious documents regarding her Filipino citizenship. She was also implicated in the illegal operations of a raided POGO hub in her town.