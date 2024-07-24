China urges Phl: Honor Ayungin

China has urged the Philippines to keep its commitment to their provisional arrangement for the latter’s resupply and rotational missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement Tuesday (China time), the Foreign Ministry of China also insisted on its claims that the provisional arrangement was based on its principled position on Ayungin Shoal, which they called Ren’ai Jiao.

“Based on the principled position of China on dealing with the current situation at Ren’ai Jiao, China reached provisional arrangement with the Philippines on resupplying humanitarian necessities,” said Mao Ning, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry.

Mao stressed that the provisional arrangement was an “active effort” of China to “keep the situation under control.”

“The Chinese side will continue to firmly defend China’s sovereignty and rights and interests,” she said.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) denied the ministry’s claims that the provisional arrangement was based on China’s principled position, describing it as “inaccurate.”

According to DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza, the “understanding” was achieved after a “series of consultations following the frank and constructive discussions between the two sides during the 9th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Manila on 2 July 2024.”

Despite the agreement with China, she maintained that the country’s position in Ayungin Shoal was consistent and anchored on international law.

“I want to stress that the agreement was concluded with the clear understanding by both sides that it will not prejudice our respective national positions,” Daza said.

“For the Philippines, this means that we will continue to assert our rights and jurisdiction in our maritime zones as entitled under UNCLOS, including in Ayungin Shoal which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf,” she added.

“Nonetheless, in our desire to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and to manage differences in a peaceful manner, we emphasize that the agreement was done in good faith.”

Mao previously said that their principled position consists of three points — first, China said that the Philippines must tow away the BRP Sierra Madre and ensure that it would not deploy personnel or erect facilities on Ayungin Shoal.

Second, China would allow the Philippines to deliver living necessities to the grounded warship if the latter informed them in advance and after on-site verification. It noted that the entire resupply mission should be monitored.