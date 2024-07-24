Cebu City Disaster Office urges public to avoid riverside activities

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) has advised the public to exercise caution and avoid gatherings and swimming in rivers during the rainy season.

CCDRRMO head Harold Alcontin emphasized the risks associated with river outings given the current weather conditions. He highlighted past incidents where people drowned or were swept away by sudden surges of water from the mountains.

"Our barangay responders are now 800 personnel stationed in their barangays. Every barangay has at least 10 personnel with volunteers and we have our QRT or Quick Response Team" Alcontin told the media.

The CCDRRMO has been actively conducting information and education campaigns, as well as making regular visits to flood and landslide-prone areas.

Flood-prone areas in Cebu City include Barangays Bonbon, Kalunasan, Guadalupe, Pardo, Tejero, Tinago, and Carreta, as well as Highway Tagunol, Colon St., and Bonifacio St. Landslide-prone areas are Barangays Binaliw, Bacayan, Pulangbato, Agsungot, Guba, Babag, Pung-ol Sibugay, and Sirao.