‘Carina’ washes away PVL

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has postponed all scheduled Reinforced Conference games on Wednesday due to inclement weather brought by typhoon “Carina.”

Torrential rains inundated a large part of Metro Manila and surrounding provinces as unfavorable weather conditions prompted the league to announce on Wednesday that the triple-bill playdate at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City won’t push through.

Pool A matches affected by the postponement are the 1 p.m. game between Farm Fresh and PLDT, Creamline and Nxled match set at 3 p.m. and the 5 p.m. encounter of Galeries Tower and Chery Tiggo.

Games will be rescheduled to a later date.

“Due to the inclement weather brought by typhoon ‘Carina,’ all Premier Volleyball League games scheduled for Thursday, July 25, have been postponed and will be moved to a later date. Stay safe and dry,” the league said in a statement.

Early Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration raised a red rainfall warning over Metro Manila and fringe provinces. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 was raised in Batanes and No.1 in northern Luzon provinces as “Carina” continued to move north-northwestward and was forecasted to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

Action in Pool B continued on a rainy Tuesday highlighted by a huge upset of Capital1 over defending champion Petro Gazz, 26-24, 25-20, 25-1, for a 1-1 win-loss slate tied with its victim.

The Power Spikers shocked the fancied Angels behind the 24-point explosion of Russian import Marina Tushova with Jorelle Singh and Lourdes Clemente backing her up with nine markers each.

It was the Milka and Mandy Romero-owned club’s second win overall since joining the country’s first and only women’s volleyball league in season-opening All-Filipino Conference.

Petro Gazz saw power loss from usually high-scoring Cuban import Wilma Salas, who was limited to seven points on a terrible 7-of-39 attacking clip. AFC Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle was the only Angel in double figures with 19.

Cignal, on the other hand, connected its second straight win in as many outings after surviving tough fighting yet still winless Zus Coffee, 25-18, 29-27, 21-25, 25-22.

Akari also kept its unbeaten record intact with its second win at the expense of struggling Choco Mucho, 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13.