‘Carina’ turns streets into rivers

Super typhoon “Carina” wrought havoc across the country, causing widespread flooding, landslides and severe damage to numerous communities.

“Carina,” which made landfall on Monday, brought torrential rains, fierce winds, and rising floodwaters, leading to massive disruptions and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

Nearly a million affected

The combined impacts of the habagat or southwest monsoon, tropical depression “Butchoy,” which exited last Saturday, and Carina left 882,861 people — 183,464 families — affected.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), of these families, 8,230 are currently sheltering in 90 evacuation centers.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was hit the hardest, with 339 barangays affected and 567,448 persons impacted.

Eight fatalities have been reported: four in the Zamboanga Peninsula, and one each in Northern Mindanao, the Davao Region, and BARMM. One fatality in the BARMM awaits validation. Northern Mindanao also reported two injuries and one missing person.

The disaster has affected 96 road sections, 18 of which were impassable, and 13 bridges, with eight rendered impassable.

Marcos sets focus

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the national government’s immediate focus is on reaching areas that remain inaccessible due to the effects of Carina.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the, Marcos said the national government is ready to assist LGUs that need additional funds.

“Our response so far has been good. I just told them to focus carefully on those areas that are presently isolated,” the President told reporters in a media interview.

Marcos instructed the agencies concerned to coordinate with local government officials to clear roads affected by landslides.

He ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development to continue helping those impacted by the typhoon and to collaborate with the Office of Civil Defense.

“This is important because they have not eaten for days. So as soon as possible, we have to be ready to come in because they are our priority. These are critical situations,” he said.

Gov’t work, classes suspended

Malacañang announced the suspension of government work and classes at all levels in Regions III, IV-A and the National Capital Region.

However, essential work such as basic health services and disaster response will continue. Private sector companies have been given discretion on whether to suspend work.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, suspended all activities, including sessions and committee hearings.

The regular press conference was canceled and the 3 p.m. plenary session on Tuesday was called off due to the inclement weather.

Metro Manila not spared

In the densely populated capital, rescuers were dispatched to evacuate residents from inundated low-lying areas. Streets transformed into rivers, trapping vehicles and forcing people to wade through thigh-deep water or navigate using small boats and shopping trolleys.

Many people were unable to get to work due to the high floodwaters while others reported that water went up to the second floor of their houses.

Metro Manila has been placed under a state of calamity, unlocking emergency funds for relief efforts. The state weather forecaster issued warnings of “serious flooding” in some areas.

80 flights canceled

As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported the cancellation of nine international flights and 71 domestic flights due to “Carina.” Additionally, two international flights from Da Nang and Shanghai were diverted to other airports.

MIAA general manager Eric Ines reported flooding on roads leading to the NAIA terminals, including ATM and domestic roads which went under eight inches of water, Sucat Road with nearly knee-high water, and Andrew Avenue with eight to nine inches of water.

Travelers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines offered flexible options for rebooking and travel adjustments. Affected passengers were advised to coordinate directly with their airlines for the latest updates and rescheduling.

‘Carina’ moving to Taiwan

Meanwhile, “Carina,” the third tropical storm to enter the country, has intensified into a super typhoon, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Based on its monitoring at 4 p.m. Carina’s center was estimated at 380 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, with recorded maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hectoPascals (hPa).

As of this writing, the typhoon was moving northwestward at 20 km/h and is projected to make landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday night.

Heavy rainfall outlook

The forecasted accumulated rainfall from Wednesday noon to Thursday noon is 50 to 100 millimeters for Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA noted that forecast rainfall is generally higher in elevated or mountainous portions, thus warning residents of those areas of possible flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in locations that are highly or very susceptible to these hazards as identified in official hazard maps and in localities that have experienced considerable amounts of rainfall the past several days.

Moreover, the southwest monsoon, or habagat, enhanced by Carina is expected to bring moderate to intense rainfall over various localities in the western portion of Luzon through Friday.