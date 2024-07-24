Bong Go reiterates push for DDR bill

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called anew for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience on Tuesday, 23 July, on a stormy day at the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) in Davao del Norte.

His Malasakit Team was also there to help families affected by the inclement weather.

Go continues to champion the improvement of disaster resilience, focusing on enhancing preparedness and response strategies for calamities and crises. His legislative initiative, Senate Bill No. 188, aims to create a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR), emphasizing the need for a unified government approach to disaster management.

Go added that the DDR, if enacted into law, should concentrate on three significant areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and better building progress.

“Isa pong departamentong ito na kung saka-sakali ay maisabatas, will be headed by a Cabinet secretary level para may authority at maayos ang koordinasyon sa ibang ahensya…hindi lang task force o coordinating council,” explained Go in a video message.

Go also underlined SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, which Go co-sponsored and is one of its authors. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

“When disaster strikes, it is the poor who suffer. Kailangan natin magpatayo ng mga dedicated evacuation centers na may basic facilities at sapat na emergency supplies, gaya ng tubig, gamot at relief goods, para hindi na sila nagsisiksikan sa mga covered courts o paaralan,” said Go.

Held at Barangay Balet and Barangay Dadatan Covered Court, 25 families were given assistance such as financial aid, foodpacks, snacks, shirts, facemasks, and basketballs and volleyballs. Additionally, a recipient also received a pair of shoes.

Furthermore, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of the nearby Malasakit Centers located at Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City or at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, for which Go was the principal sponsor and author in the Senate, led to the institutionalization of Malasakit Centers.

These centers serve as one-stop shops offering medical assistance to those requiring it in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers, and according to DOH, the centers have helped more or less ten million indigent patients nationwide.

Additionally, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to the people.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.