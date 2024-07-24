Boeing to plead guilty in fatal 737 Max crashes

Boeing will plead guilty to fraud as part of a deal with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a court filing Wednesday.

The agreement comes after prosecutors concluded that Boeing flouted an earlier settlement addressing the disasters, in which a total of 346 people were killed in Ethiopia and Indonesia more than five years ago.

The plea deal must be approved by a federal court judge and it includes an additional $243.6 million to be paid by Boeing on top of a previous fine of the same amount.

Source: AFP