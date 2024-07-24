Biden's Final Act: President to Address Nation on Historic Decision to Exit 2024 Race

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, marking his first public appearance since announcing his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. The 81-year-old leader, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will use this prime-time televised event to explain his historic choice to step aside and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Biden's speech is expected to focus not only on the reasons behind his withdrawal but also on his plans for the remaining months of his presidency.

The announcement comes just days after Biden stunned the political world by declaring he would not seek reelection, following weeks of pressure and a widely criticized debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Vice President Harris, now armed with Biden's endorsement, has already secured enough delegates to become the Democratic Party's candidate and has hit the campaign trail with enthusiasm. In a recent speech to a Black college sorority in Indianapolis, Harris criticized Republicans who "plan to return America to a dark past" while paying tribute to Biden's accomplishments.

As the clock ticks on Biden's presidency, the address is seen as an opportunity for him to restore dignity and outline his legacy. The President is expected to highlight his focus on the economy, infrastructure projects, and potential foreign policy achievements, including a possible Middle East peace deal. Meanwhile, the political landscape has shifted dramatically, with Harris drawing exuberant crowds at her rallies and Trump forced to recalibrate his campaign strategy. Recent polls suggest a tight race between Harris and Trump, with the Vice President showing improvement over Biden's performance against the Republican frontrunner.

(Compiled from reports by AP, NBC News, and AFP)