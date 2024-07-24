Antipolo bishop asks prayers for typhoon victims

Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos on Wednesday asked the public to pray for those displaced and affected by super typhoon “Carina.”

In his pastoral message, Santos urged the faithful to “turn to God and cast our eyes afresh on Him,” in moments of excessive rains and floods.

“God has dominion over everything. He has authority, command, and control over all things created. Therefore, let us respond by putting our faith in God alone,” Santos said.

“Let us pray unceasingly and full of hope. Let us humbly beg our almighty God in His mercy and power to pacify the rain, drain the flood waters, and grant strength to us,” he added.

The bishop also urged the public to make the country safe and recover from the hardships brought about by the super typhoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, “Carina” has strengthened into a super typhoon as it about to make landfall over northern Taiwan.