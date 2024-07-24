71 domestic flights, 9 int'l flights canceled due to Typhoon 'Carina'

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday, as of 12:30 p.m., reported that nine international flights and 71 domestic flights were canceled, while two international flights from Da Nang and Shanghai were diverted due to Typhoon "Carina".

The nine canceled international flights include the following:

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

• KL807/KL808 Taipei-Manila-Taipei

Cebu Pacific (5J)

• 5J310 Manila-Taipei

• 5J312/5J313 Manila-Taipei-Manila

Eva Air (BR)

• BR278 Manila-Taipei

• BR261 Taipei-Manila

Philippine Airlines (PR)

• PR894/PR895 Manila-Taipei-Manila

The 71 canceled domestic flights include the following:

PAL Express (2P)

• 2P2135/2P2136 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

• 2P2529/2P2530 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

• 2P2965/2P2966 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• 2P2825 Manila-Davao

Cebgo (DG)

• DG6031/DG6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

• DG6113/DG6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

• DG6117/DG6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

• DG6177/DG6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

• DG6841/DG6842 Manila-Siargao-Manila

• DG6055/DG6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• DG6043/DG6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• DG6047/DG6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• DG6051/DG6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

• DG6837/DG6838 Manila-Siargao-Manila

• DG6839/DG6840 Manila-Siargao-Manila

• DG6195/DG6196 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

• DG6197/DG6198 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

• DG6243/DG6244 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

• DG6247/DG6248 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

•DG6507/DG6508 Manila-Cebu-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

• 5J404/5J405 Manila-Laoag-Manila

• 5J919/5J920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

• 5J909/5J910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

• 5J506/5J507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

• 5J504/5J505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

• 5J649/5J650 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

• 5J196/5J197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

• 5J617/5J618 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

• 5J457/5J458 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

• 5J993/5J994 Manila-General Santos-Manila

• 5J853/5J854 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

• 5J705/5J706 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

• 5J323/5J324 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

• 5J639/5J640 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

• 5J557/5J558 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• 5J487/5J488 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

The two diverted flights include the following:

Royal Air (RW)

• RW 130 Da Nang-Manila diverted to Clark

China Eastern Airline (MU)

• MU7311 Shanghai-Manila diverted to Canton, China

The airport authority and local airlines remind the traveling public to check their flight status first before going to the airport to avoid congestion.

Some of the roads that lead to the NAIA terminals are already flooded, according to MIAA General Manager Eric Ines. These include the ATM and domestic road, which has eight-inch deep of flood water; Sucat Road in Parañaque, which has water nearly knee-high; and eight to nine inches of flood water along Andrew Avenue, which runs from NAIA Terminal 4 going to Terminal 3.

Local airlines stated that in order to ensure the safety of their passengers, they have canceled some flights due to Typhoon "Carina" and expect more to follow depending on the weather conditions.

According to the airport authority, the airline companies have already informed all affected passengers via their registered email and mobile number.

Cebu Pacific is offering flexible options, which include free rebooking and travel funds, to those affected passengers who wish to postpone their flights.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines is offering flexible options to their guests who may be affected by massive floods due to Typhoon Carina, as guests may adjust flights via the AirAsia MOVE app within 30 days from the original departure date.

MIAA is also advising all affected passengers to directly coordinate with their respective airlines for the latest updates and rescheduling of their flight.