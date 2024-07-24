5 Pampanga towns under water

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The southwest monsoon, intensified by typhoon “Carina,” has caused widespread flooding in Pampanga, submerging at least 36 villages across five towns and displacing thousands of residents.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda urged residents in high-risk, low-lying areas to seek higher ground immediately to avoid potential dangers.

As of 6 p.m. yesterday, floodwaters had reached depths of three to five feet in the following affected areas:

Masantol — 17 villages submerged, with significant damage reported to homes and property;

Macabebe — 9 villages flooded, prompting many families to evacuate to higher ground;

City of San Fernando — 5 villages inundated, disrupting transportation and daily activities;

Sto. Tomas — 3 villages submerged, with residents struggling to access necessities;

Minalin — 2 villages flooded, leaving many residents stranded and in need of assistance.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) was working around the clock to assess the damage and provide aid. Rescue teams had been deployed to assist stranded residents and facilitate evacuations.

Pineda, who also chairs the PDDRMO, announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels and work in state offices due to the ongoing flood threat. The PDDRMO Council Operations Center and Command and Control Center are on Alpha Protocol, ensuring heightened alertness with disaster response equipment and personnel on standby 24/7.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has issued an Orange Warning for Pampanga, indicating a high risk of flooding in low-lying areas and along river channels.

“We urge our fellow residents affected by the floods to remain alert and prepare for the possibility of widespread flooding due to the storm. Please immediately contact your barangays or disaster offices for immediate assistance or evacuation, if necessary,” the governor said in Filipino.

The PDRRMO reported that roads from Apalit to Masantol were currently impassable to light vehicles.