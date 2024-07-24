43K Negros households getting food stamps

A total of 43,021 households in Negros Occidental are set to receive P3,000 monthly food assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Walang Gutom: Food Stamp Program.

May Rago-Castillo, information officer of DSWD-6 (Western Visayas), said in an interview hy the Philippine News Agency Wednesday that the province has a high concentration of food-poor households based on the Listahanan database.

Listahanan is a comprehensive database of poor households nationwide used by the DSWD to identify and assist those most in need.

Under the program, eligible households receive electronic benefit transfer cards loaded with P3,000 monthly for food purchases at DSWD partner retailers.

Since the program’s launch in Negros Occidental last week, 191 beneficiaries in EB Magalona and 111 in Victorias City have received EBT cards and redeemed food packages.

Imelda Peñaflorida, a beneficiary in EB Magalona, said the assistance will ease her family’s food expenses.

“This is a huge help to us. I am grateful to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for help through the Walang Gutom Program,” she said in the local dialect.

Daisy Olinares, a beneficiary in Victorias City, said the program is a big relief for her family, as her husband is unable to provide for them.

“This will bring joy to my children as they can have healthy meals,” she said.

Arwin Razo, DSWD-6 assistant regional director for operations, said the food stamp program is a presidential initiative aimed at addressing hunger nationwide.