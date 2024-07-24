36 villages in Pampanga submerged, thousands displaced

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The southwest monsoon (Habagat), intensified by Typhoon Carina, has caused widespread flooding across the province, affecting at least 36 villages in five towns and displacing thousands of residents.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda has advised residents in high-risk, low-lying areas to seek safe grounds immediately to avoid danger.

As of 6 PM yesterday, 23 July, floodwaters in the affected areas reached depths of 3 to 5 feet. In Masantol, 17 villages were submerged, with significant damage reported to homes and property. In Macabebe, 9 villages were flooded, leading many families to evacuate to higher ground. The City of San Fernando saw 5 villages inundated, disrupting transportation and daily life. Sto. Tomas had 3 villages submerged, with residents struggling to access basic necessities. Minalin experienced flooding in 2 villages, leaving many residents stranded and in need of assistance.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is working tirelessly to assess the damage and provide aid to affected communities. Rescue teams have been deployed to assist stranded residents and evacuate those in danger.

Pineda, who also chairs the PDDRMO, has called for a province-wide suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private, due to the ongoing flood threat. Work in state-run offices has also been suspended.

The PDDRMO Council Operations Center and Command and Control Center have been placed under Alpha Protocol, indicating a heightened state of alert. Disaster response equipment and personnel are on standby 24/7 for immediate action.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued an Orange Warning Level for Pampanga, signaling a high risk of flooding in low-lying areas and along river channels.

"Umaapela po tayo sa ating mga kabalen na apektado ng baha na maging alerto at maghanda sa anumang posibilidad ng malawakang pagbaha dulot ng bagyo. Makipag-ugnayan po kayo kaagad sa ating mga barangay o disaster offices para sa agarang tulong o pag-evacuate kung kinakailangan," Gov. Delta said.

According to PDRRMO reports, roads from Apalit to Masantol are currently impassable to light vehicles.

Authorities urge residents to closely monitor weather conditions and flood levels in their areas as heavy rains continue.