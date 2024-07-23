WHAT THE BRIDE WORE

Seasoned fashion designer Vania Romoff brings something new to the world of Philippine bridal wear. Creating pieces for the modern woman, she recently opened her Bespoke Bridal and Bridal Studio located at 4F East Wing, Shangri-la Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong.
Echoing the beauty of ultra femininity in elegance on both aesthetics and sensibilities shows her mastery in refinement -- truly a class act on its own. For this premiere launch, this young household name in bridal wear presented a 12-look collection featuring both new and classic pieces.
Showcasing a variety of the latest bridal offering of practical, ready-to-wear dresses, tops and bottoms. These immaculate masterpieces show chicness painted in a range of ivory and bone to soapy whites.
Each collection is a captivating romance of whimsical fabrics. Her statement and discerning penchant for fabrication complements her signature clean silhouettes. Whether in the images of the everyday, or in memories of milestones, the Vania Romoff brand has been weaving itself into the narratives of women.
In translating romance through well-made, customized pieces and ready-to-wear, the brand prides itself in extremely personal and thoughtfully designed masterpieces.
The studio is open for walk-ins during Shangri-la Plaza’s mall hours. The bridal space is accessible by appointment only. Appointments can be made through VANIAROMOFF.PH or email bridalstudio@vaniaromoff.