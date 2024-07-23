WHAT THE BRIDE WORE

Seasoned fashion designer Vania Romoff brings something new to the world of Philippine bridal wear. Creating pieces for the modern woman, she recently opened her Bespoke Bridal and Bridal Studio located at 4F East Wing, Shangri-la Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong.

Echoing the beauty of ultra femininity in elegance on both aesthetics and sensibilities shows her mastery in refinement -- truly a class act on its own. For this premiere launch, this young household name in bridal wear presented a 12-look collection featuring both new and classic pieces.