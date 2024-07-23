Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual team up for epic film ‘The Kingdom’

Actor Vic Sotto will not be funny in the 2024 Metro Manila entry The Kingdom. Nor will Piolo Pascual. The two enduring lead actors of the country team up for the first time in a showbiz project.

The film won’t be a laughing matter. It isn’t a comedy but an epic about the Filipinos at a time when we were not yet known as “Filipinos,” and our archipelago was not yet called “the Philippines.” These labels began to apply only after the Spaniards, led by the Portuguese mercenary expeditionist Magellan, made it to our shores and were eventually killed by Lapu-Lapu and his men in the shores of Cebu.

“It’s going to be epic. It’s going to be very dramatic. Feeling namin akmang-akma siya sa panahon at sa okasyon (We feel that it is perfectly suited for the time and the occasion),” an internet report quoted the ever-popular comedian-TV host as saying about the film.

“The story and concept are really different, nothing like we’ve seen before. For me, this will serve as an eye-opener for all the Filipinos -- para sa atin mga kababayan at sa Pilipinas... (For our fellow countrymen and for the Philippines…) I have never done anything like this before,” the showbiz idol fondly known as “Bossing” added. (The term “Bossing” comes from the slang “boss,” which Sotto is known as a producer of comedies on film and TV.)