The ties that bind

NEW NOW NEXT interviews Japan-based Tetta Ortiz Matera about the presence of Philippine fashion in Japan, how it’s doing now, and what’s in store for the future.

NNN: Why did you decide to do what you’re doing now?

TOM: I have always had a passion for fashion, and I wanted to continue my participation in the industry in a way that I knew could have an impact on some of our local brands and designers. What drove me to start organizing my own pop-ups was that every time I wore something made by our designers, people would say, “That is so beautiful, I love it!” followed by, “Where can I buy it?” So, I decided to bring these products to Tokyo. Of course, this is a small step towards achieving a bigger goal, which is to see our brands sold in Japanese retail establishments long term.

NNN: What makes Philippine fashion interesting to the Japanese?

TOM: The young Filipino brands have a very strong point of view; they have stories to tell. For example, the use of Filipino fabrics and hand embroidery in contemporary designs, as seen in the cases of Kelvin Morales and Idyllic Summers, and the sustainability aspect of their business models. The Japanese appreciate that our brands do not mass-produce and are conscious of their impact on the fashion ecosystem.

NNN: Why do Filipino talents want to try the Japanese market?

TOM: I believe this is because the Japanese market is the most difficult fashion retail market to penetrate globally. The Japanese have a very particular aesthetic, and their demand for quality is higher than in most markets. Therefore, it poses an exciting challenge for our local designers.

NNN: What’s the biggest fashion influence of the Japanese to Filipinos?

TOM: Having lived here all these years and having interacted and worked with people in both the Japanese and Philippine fashion industries, I feel that our designers see how uncompromising Japanese designers are with their work. Japanese designers primarily design to showcase creativity, not just to make money, although some of the most well-known and successful global fashion brands are Japanese. Domestically, many small Japanese brands have a cult following because they stay true to their brand identity. They are not afraid to remain small and take pride in the designs they create for Japanese consumers.