Swine fever update: Abra on alert

BAGUIO CITY—The mayor of Pilar, Abra, has issued an executive order temporarily banning the entry of swine, pork meat, and pork products into the town. This measure comes in response to reported cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the province. Alongside mass pig deaths in Manabo, ASF infections have been reported in several towns in Abra.

Mayor Tyrone Christopher R. Beroña emphasized that the temporary ban is crucial to protect both public health and the local swine population. “It is in the interest of public health and the municipality to ensure the safeguard of our constituents from the loss of life and property,” Beroña stated.

In San Quintin, Abra, Mayor Jovellen D. Aznar has instructed the San Quintin Police to enforce a similar ban. She signed a memorandum on 23 July, 2024, directing police to set up checkpoints to prevent the entry of swine, pork meat, and pork products. Checkpoints have been established at Tangadan, Nagbidaan, and Sabulod areas in San Quintin.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, ASF is a viral disease affecting pigs and wild boar, with a case fatality rate of up to 100%.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed the first outbreak in July 2019. Since then, ASF outbreaks have occurred in 73 of the country's 82 provinces. As of 21 June, 42 barangays in 21 municipalities across 10 provinces have active ASF cases.