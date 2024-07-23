Subic’s Aeta community gets service vehicle

SUBIC BAY Freeport — The Philippine Coastal Storage and Pipeline Corporation (PCSPC), a Subic-registered fuel storage and pipeline company, donated a service vehicle to the Tribong Ayta Ambala in this premier Freeport on Monday.

According to PCSPC CEO Richard Marie Tiansay, the compact utility vehicle Mitsubishi L300 FB body is donated to help the children of the Tribong Ayta Ambala of the Pastolan Village get to school on time.

“This is a gesture of gratitude, commitment and appreciation that comes from the heart. But this is not just about presenting the vehicle, it is about the opportunity to collaborate with Pastolan Community,” Tiansay said.

The vehicle, valued at around P900,000, will be used for various services at the Pastolan Village, but will mostly be used as a school bus for Ayta high school students who take up secondary level of education in the City of Olongapo.

Tribong Ayta Ambala ng Pastolan Tribal chieftain Christine Frenilla expressed her gratitude to Tiansay and the PCSPC for providing the high school students of her village a “school bus,” adding that this will be a great help for them since their village is located in another municipality.

She cited that the parents of the high school students who study at a public school in Olongapo City would need not shell out passenger fare to get to and from their academe.

The company has been helping out the Pastolan Village through its corporate social responsibility programs such as the Gulayan sa Paaralan, Tree Planting, Brigada Eskwela, Road Concreting, and School Service donation from the former chieftain of the village.