STEP UP YOUR STYLE GAME

In unpredictable weather — whether it’s scorching heat or sudden rain — looking good while staying comfortable is a priority. Fasion experts recommend the wide pants, a versatile wardrobe staple that checks all these boxes and more. If you’re looking to elevate your next Outfit of the Day (OOTD) with something both chic and comfortable, wide pants are your go-to choice.
UNIQLO recently showcased how the right pair of trousers can make all the difference with its stylish and comfortable Wide Pants Collection, modeled by style icons Jericho Rosales and Donny Pangilinan.
During “The UNIQLO Wide Pants Collection Style Talk,” held recently at the SM Mall of Asia’s Main Mall Atrium Hall, fashion enthusiasts gathered to hear tips on enhancing their wardrobes with various silhouettes and colors. Jericho and Donny, along with esteemed celebrity stylists Cath Sobrevega and John Lozano, shared how the Wide Pants collection elevates their personal styles.
Looking good while still feeling comfortable is important, as Jericho, who looked fantastic in the Wide Straight Jeans, pointed out. The modest stitching on the jeans added a touch of refinement to his attire.
Donny, who wore the Wide Fit Chino Pants, made it clear that he likes to combine business and casual styles. His preference for “white and black” outfits was perfectly complemented by the sophisticated silhouette created by the trousers’ sharp linen fabric.
The event also featured valuable fashion tips and style advice from renowned stylists. Dispelling myths about wide-leg trousers, John Lozano emphasized the importance of balancing the volume of the trousers with the fit of the top. Cath shared insights on the history of wide-leg trousers and how to style them for various occasions.
Wide pants are a perfect addition to your wardrobe, offering a blend of style, comfort and versatility that’s hard to beat. With savvy shopping, you can find high-quality options without overspending.
So, for your next OOTD, give wide pants a try and enjoy the effortless chic they add to any outfit.