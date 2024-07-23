South Cotabato bets make presence felt

DAVAO — Rainier Tagwalan edged out Adrian Bisera in a close finish in separate flights at the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series here yesterday, bucking a double bogey on No. 8 to card a 76 and wrest a one-stroke lead in the boys’ 16-18 category.

Competing at the demanding Apo Golf and Country Club course for the first time at the JPGT, Tagwalan, hailing from South Cotabato, overcame a rough start of three bogeys in the first 11 holes from the back, birdying the par-5 third hole but ending with a wet double bogey on the eighth, concluding his round with two 38s.

In the following flight, Bisera initially seized the lead with a birdie on the first hole, followed by five pars after a backside 39 marked by a pitch-in eagle on No. 10 but marred by a triple bogey on the 14th.

But the youngest of the Bisera golfing clan, Adrian faltered in the final stretch, bogeying the last three holes for a 77, enabling Tagwalan to secure the lead in what is expected to be a highly competitive tournament, spread over 72 holes and featuring some of the siblings of professional golfers.

Aldrien Gialon, brother of Philippine Golf Tour player Zanieboy, also made an early bid with a 78 at the softened layout, while, Kenly Wacan from Davao missed joining Tagwalan at the top after a triple bogey on the par-5 No. 6, finishing with a 79.

“I found it challenging and nerve-wracking as it was my first time playing at Apo and JPGT,” said the 16-year-old Tagwalan in Filipino, who developed his skills at the Brittannika Golf Course in Tupi, South Cotabato.

In the 10-12 category, Jared Saban and Brittany Tamayo, who also call the Britannika course their home, led their respective groups. Jared, son of touring pro Elmer, scored an 85, leading his cousin Laurence Saban by six strokes.

“My game wasn’t too bad,” said Jared Saban, who highlighted his 43-42 round with a birdie on No. 10. Following a tied 50th finish at the Junior World in San Diego, the 11-year-old from South East Asian Institute of Technology is aiming for more birdies in the final round of the 36-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

But Laurence Saban, who carded a 91, is determined to recover and rebound in the final 18 holes, while Marco Senador, also from South Cotabato, wavered with a 99 and trailed by 14 strokes.

Tamayo, meanwhile, posted a 78, establishing a four-stroke lead over Davao’s Kimberly Barroquillo, who scored an 82. Kelsey Bernardino from Makati City began with a birdie but struggled to an 87.

“The course is fantastic but muddy, making it quite difficult,” said the 12-year-old Tamayo, a Notre Dame student in Marbel.

“I enjoyed interacting with friends and flightmates, but I stayed focused and had an amazing experience.”

South Cotabato saw three leaders emerge, while Davao had two as AJ Wacan and Johanna Blair Uyking took charge of the 13-15 age division, set over 54 holes, in the first of four tournaments in the region sponsored by ICTSI and supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Wacan shot a 76, securing a five-stroke lead over Joaquin Pasquil (81), while Dexter Eiki and Santi Asuncion struggled with 88 and 90, respectively.

Uyking, on the other hand, shot a 78, gaining a commanding seven-shot lead over Mery Rose Wacan (85), while Jed Santinna Patosa recorded a 114.

James Benedict Rolida, after narrowly missing the top two spots in the Visayas series, led the boys’ 8-9 category with a 91, eight strokes ahead of Zedrick Senador (99), with Rayven Jumawan at third with a 102.

“I need to work on my driving and short game,” said Rolida from Cagayan de Oro, outlining his strategy for the final round of the 36-hole competition in the youngest category.

In the girls’ 8-9 division, Bataan’s Athalea Espedido and Eliana Mendoza are neck and neck, both scoring 84s, setting up a final round showdown.