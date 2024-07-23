SM Prime Holdings Inc. commemorates 30th listing anniversary

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) marked the 30th listing anniversary of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH) with a bell-ringing ceremony on Tuesday, 23 July 2024.

SMPH had its stock market debut on 5 July 1994 after raising close to P6 billion from the sale of primary and secondary shares during its initial public offering.

PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon cited some of SMPH’s achievements in the stock market during his welcome message including its consistent inclusion in the PSEi since October 1994, its yearly dividend payout since 1996, and for being the first Philippine listed company to breach the P1 trillion market capitalization mark in 2017.

At the forefront of SM Prime’s growth story in its three decade-history is the company’s Founder, Mr. Henry Sy, Sr., who was known for his vision, pioneering mindset and business acumen.

“Taking into account all the dividends and the appreciation of SM Prime’s stock price since its 1994 IPO, investors who bought SM Prime during its IPO would have earned a mind-boggling return of 972.6 percent,” Mr. Monzon said.

He also noted the growth spearheaded by SMPH’s founder, Mr. Henry Sy Sr. and how the second generation Sy siblings did not rest on the previous successes of the company.

The legacy of Mr. Henry Sy Sr. lives on through the leadership and business acumen of his four sons, Henry Jr., Hans, Herbert and Harley and his two daughters, Elizabeth and Tessie all of whom apparently inherited their father’s entrepreneurial genes and learned directly from one of the best taipans the country ever had.”