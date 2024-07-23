Sanchez targets semis

Filipino-Canadian swimmer Kayla Sanchez is aiming to get at least in the semifinal of the women’s 100-m freestyle event in the Paris Olympics.

Sanchez, who will compete in her second Summer Games, said this will be crucial as she wears the country’s colors in the biggest sporting competition in the world.

The Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist is currently in Vancouver for her training and is expected to go to Metz, France on Wednesday.

“After looking at the start sheets with my coach, it’s definitely possible and I’m just super excited because it’s the Filipino flag that gets the most advance. (8:42) It’s not just me. It’s all of the Philippines,” Sanchez said.

“So if I can do that for the country, it’ll be such an honor.”

The former Canada national team simmer looks to make up for her performance in the 19th Asian Games last September where she failed to get a single medal in her first big tournament with the Philippines.

In fact, Sanchez finished fifth in the women’s 100-m freestyle final after clocking in 54.69 seconds in the Hangzhou Asiad.

Making it to the semifinal will be easier said than done as Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Emma McKeon of Australia, Asiad champion and Tokyo Games silver medalist Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong, and Asian Games silver medalist Yang Junxuan of China will be challenging Sanchez’ resolve.

Sanchez will be banking on her international experience playing for both Canada and the Philippines as she aims to break a 88-year medal drought in Philippine swimming.

Teofilo Yldefonso remains the only Filipino swimmer to clinch a medal in the Olympics after clinching two bronze medals in the 1932 Summer Games in Los Angeles and the 1936 Games in Berlin.

“I’m not a stranger to international competitions so I know what to expect,” Sanchez said as she begins her campaign at the Paris Olympic Aquatic Centre on 30 July.

“I’m so excited. I think it’ll feel really real once I’m there, because we’ll all have our uniform and especially with the opening ceremonies to start the games off so I’m just very excited.”