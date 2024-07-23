Rosé rewrites a classic

PUMA’s partnership with Rosé will focus on PUMA’s catalog of iconic silhouettes, including the “Rewrite the Classics” program, which celebrates the brand’s most timeless footwear shapes and updates them for a new generation. Combining music and style, Rosé’s role as an ambassador will bring her vision, voice and unique insights to PUMA’s global campaigns and storytelling. More details from the creative partnership will be revealed later this year.

The PUMA Palermo is available now from PUMA.com, PUMA flagship stores, and selected PUMA stockists, with more colorways coming soon.