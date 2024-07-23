REVIEW: ‘Moro,’ a tedious and lugubrious simulation

Brillante Mendoza, ever since his 2022’s Bahay na Pula (starring Julia Barretto and Xian Lim), has been shifting away from his usual style.

From his cinema verité, shaky-cam, nitty-gritty and hyper-realistic treatment that lent rawness and authenticity to masterpieces like Ma’Rosa and Kinatay, he switched to stable camera movements.

With Mendoza’s penchant for magical realism, as witnessed in Sapi (2013), he seems to have permanently adopted a new visual language. This includes dream sequences, premonitions, foreshadowing, symbols and plenty of moody nature shots.

In his 2023 Busan drama Moro, now streaming on Netflix, the auteur also employed a good deal of slow-motion, with his camera remaining steady.