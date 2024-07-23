RAFI NAGLUNSAD NG DEBUT EP NA ‘BEFORE ME’

Nakipag-collab si Rafi para sa kanyang EP na “Before Me.” Kasama niya ang mga friends at schoolmates na sina Toby Dorfman sa bass, Jacob Singson sa drums, Edward Bjorkman sa gitara at Ameer Corro sa keys. Co-writer at co-producer ng EP si Corro.

Ibinahagi ni Rafi ang kanyang experience sa pagsusulat ng kanta.

“I think, as a songwriter, it is important to know that there is no correct way to go about things. There isn’t one way to write a song. Sometimes the melody will come first, sometimes the lyrics will come first. In terms of personal experience, yes po, I go through things and a lot of the time it takes a lot of time for me to process everything,” say niya.

“This EP is basically a time capsule for me, of how I was and how I perceived romantic relationships. And also, more importantly, my relationship with myself before this era of finding myself and figuring out who I am,” dagdag pa niya.