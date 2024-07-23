RAFI NAGLUNSAD NG DEBUT EP NA ‘BEFORE ME’

Inilunsad kamakailan ng bagong Star Magic artist na si Rafi ang kanyang debut EP na pinamagatang “Before Me.”
Si Rafi ay isang singer-songwriter na sa kasalukuyan ay student sa Berklee College of Music sa Boston, Massachusetts. Nagsimula ang kanyang musical journey sa edad na lima sa pamamagitan ng musical theater workshops sa Repertory Philippines.
“I started my vocal studies at the music school of Ryan Cayabyab at age 11. And after that, I think I just did a lot of different shows in school, outside school, and it was in high school that I started to write music; I found the love for songwriting through that. It was more of something that I did really for myself, just to process my emotions and because I love music. Music is my lifeline, basically,” say ni Rafi sa isang interview.
Nakipag-collab si Rafi para sa kanyang EP na “Before Me.” Kasama niya ang mga friends at schoolmates na sina Toby Dorfman sa bass, Jacob Singson sa drums, Edward Bjorkman sa gitara at Ameer Corro sa keys. Co-writer at co-producer ng EP si Corro.
Ibinahagi ni Rafi ang kanyang experience sa pagsusulat ng kanta.
“I think, as a songwriter, it is important to know that there is no correct way to go about things. There isn’t one way to write a song. Sometimes the melody will come first, sometimes the lyrics will come first. In terms of personal experience, yes po, I go through things and a lot of the time it takes a lot of time for me to process everything,” say niya.
“This EP is basically a time capsule for me, of how I was and how I perceived romantic relationships. And also, more importantly, my relationship with myself before this era of finding myself and figuring out who I am,” dagdag pa niya.