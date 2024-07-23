Public school teachers to get P5,000 allowance on class opening

The Department of Education (DepEd) will release P5,000 in cash allowance, previously known as the "chalk allowance," for public school teachers on 29 July in time for the opening of school year 2024-2025, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said on Tuesday.

The amount is part of the P10,000 teaching allowance this school year under Republic Act No. 11997 or the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, which was signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. last month.

"The chalk allowance will be released very soon in time for the opening of classes," Angara said in an interview during the Brigada Eskwela in Mandaluyong City.

"The cash allowance will be P5,000 this year, for the first time it's tax free. Next year, under the law, it will be P10,000. So, every teacher will receive that," he added.

Prior to that, the annual teaching allowance is pegged at P5,000.

"That will time with the opening of classes so our teachers would have an allowance for their needs, or in the classroom," Angara said, adding that the cash allowance will also be exempted from income tax.

The said allowance can be used for the purchase of teaching supplies and materials, as well as for the payment of incidental expenses and the implementation or conduct of various learning modalities.

To recall, the annual chalk allowance have increased in recent years from P700 to P1,000 in 2012 to P1,500 in 2016; P2,500 in 2017; and P3,500 in 2018.