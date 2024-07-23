Proposed P6.3-T budget aligns with PDP, economic agenda

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Tuesday that the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for 2025 is aligned with the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 8-point socioeconomic agenda.

During the Post-SONA Discussions in Pasay City on Tuesday, Pangandaman said the proposed budget for next year will be highly responsive to the most urgent concerns of Filipinos.

“Our theme for next year’s budget is ‘Agenda for Prosperity: Fulfilling the Needs and Aspirations of the Filipino People.’ We aim to uplift the lives of our citizens, with social services remaining a top priority,” Pangandaman said.

The budget allocates the largest share to education, in compliance with constitutional mandates, followed by health services and economic infrastructure. This includes continued investments in the Build Better More infrastructure program, which now extends to digital infrastructure improvements.

Pangandaman highlighted the commitment to enhancing regional healthcare and infrastructure, with a particular focus on the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Food security is also a major priority, with a significant P42 billion allocated to nationwide irrigation system improvements, reflecting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s earlier statements.

“As mentioned by the President in his State of the Nation Address, we are enhancing our irrigation systems,” Pangandaman added. “The allocation for irrigation will ensure increased agricultural productivity.”

In a bid to tackle corruption, Pangandaman welcomed the recent signing of the New Government Procurement Act (NGPA), which aims to enhance competitiveness, efficiency, and transparency in government procurement processes.

“We are committed to greater transparency in procurement,” Pangandaman said.

Echoing President Marcos' recent SONA, Pangandaman urged Cabinet secretaries to ensure that allocated funds are used judiciously for impactful programs.

“We expect all agencies to ensure that every centavo allocated is spent wisely, reflecting our urgent priorities and social impact goals,” she said.