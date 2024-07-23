PEZA to welcome Pinoy workers affected by POGO ban

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is ready to facilitate training for workers affected by the stoppage of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his State of the Nation Address on Monday.

“PEZA does not have any POGO locators in the ecozones. Despite this fact, we can assist in the process of providing training and employment for displaced Filipino workers through our IT-BPM sector,” PEZA director general Tereso Panga told reporters on Tuesday.

“On the matter of POGOs immediate closure, we welcome the President’s directive,” he added.

Meanwhile, Panga said PEZA is thankful to the President for addressing some of the pain points of their locators, including the imposition of unnecessary tariffs by local government units on the use of National Roads by businesses.

“We are elated on his recognition of the benefits of the Create Law and the assurance that the CREATE MORE bill will be a priority and passed into law this year,” Panga said.

Panga said the CREATE MORE bill, which aims to make the country's tax regime both compliant with the minimum global tax and competitive, is the most crucial of all as it will enable PEZA and the other IPA’s (investment promotions agencies) to deliver on the President’s promise of creating a conducive business climate for investors that can compete with that of our neighbors in the ASEAN.

He said the bill would accelerate the country’s bid to graduate to an upper middle-income economy as the government positions the Philippines as the smart investment choice in the region.

“Despite the global economic headwinds, CREATE MORE will usher in parity with the benefit packages offered by our neighbors. Thus, attracting more long-term hard Foreign Direct Investments for our country soon,” the PEZA chief noted.

Also, on Tuesday, Senate President Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero stressed that the committee report on CREATE MORE is expected to be released by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, the chairperson of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, this week.