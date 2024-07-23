PBBM's 3rd SONA 'well-delivered' — opposition leader

The opposition Liberal Party (LP) has commended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a "well-delivered" State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday but highlighted that some crucial points were missed.

LP president, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, said that while he may agree with some key points made by Marcos, he claimed that the latter fell short in adequately highlighting its execution.

"The well-delivered State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would evoke concurrence on some major policy statements like the unequivocal upholding of Philippine sovereign rights over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, albeit a repetition of previous declarations; review and amendment of the EPIRA (Electric Power Industry Reform Act); and the total ban on all POGO operations by the end of 2024," Lagman said.

However, he stressed: "What is lacking are the important details in the implementation of said policies."

"Such agreement on some vital points in the SoNA does not mean that a Counter-SONA is not necessary with respect to dissenting views based on established facts and validated data on the Philippine economy, poverty, agriculture and food security, education, employment, sustainable human development, and human rights – all of which will be discussed in the genuine opposition's counter-SoNA," Lagman lamented.

Lagman is expected to deliver his counter-SoNA this week.

LP stalwart, former senator Leila de Lima, congratulated Marcos for ending his third SoNA with a resounding bang on total ban order on POGO operations by year-end.

"But it's lamentable that there was no mention of the ICC (International Criminal Court) and the need for justice for thousands of EJK (extrajudicial killing) victims," she added.

De Lima was referring to Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte's bloody anti-drug campaign.

Marcos had earlier maintained his position to block the ICC's investigation into the past administration's war on drugs, saying that the justice system in the Philippines is "working properly."

De Lima was one of the fiercest critics of then-Davao City mayor Duterte's war campaign when she was still Justice chief during the Aquino administration.

"I also support his statements on the WPS. I just hope the recently publicized so-called arrangement with China on Ayungin resupply missions does not denigrate our sovereignty and legitimize," she pointed out.

After two years in the presidency, De Lima said Marcos should now focus on the economy and alleviating poverty.

"These are the hardest goals to attain in any administration, and BBM would do well prioritizing economic equality and social justice measures such as further expanding the 4Ps program and pushing for an acceptable minimum wage national legislation for our workers," she said.

"He should not waste any time. The Filipinos now are easily disenchanted when their demands for more livelihood and the end to chronic corruption in government are simply ignored," De Lima added.