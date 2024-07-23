Photos

PBBM joins celebration of 160th birth anniversary of Mabini

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. commemorated the 160th birthday of national hero Apolinario Mabini at the Mabini Shrine in Batangas on 13 July 2024. Apolinario Mabini, dubbed the "Sublime Paralytic" because of his polio, was a pivotal player in the uprising against Spanish and American colonial control and dubbed the "Brains of the Revolution." In his State of the Nation Address, he mentioned Mabini and National Disability Rights Week. Marcos pledged to implement policies to support persons with disabilities (PWDs), including equitable opportunities, special interventions, incentives, and improved PhilHealth benefits for children with disabilities. He emphasized the government's commitment to these initiatives and the involvement of the private sector in enhancing employment and wages for PWDs. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL