Pacquiao to go all out

Buboy Fernandez revealed Tuesday that his bosom buddy and eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao is treating this Sunday’s three-round exhibition match in Saitama, Japan, as a real fight and not a mere sideshow.

“Don’t blink,” Fernandez told DAILY TRIBUNE, stressing the bout taking place at the Saitama Super Arena could end early.

Challenging the Filipino star is the tall and rangy former kickboxing standout Rukiya Anpo, who stands six feet and younger by almost 20 years at 26.

Fernandez feels Anpo’s height advantage won’t be a problem, adding Pacquiao won’t be bothered by the height disadvantage.

“That’s okay. Taller guys have never given him problems,” he said, citing how Pacquiao took care of business when he was pitted against Antonio Margarito and Chris Algieri.

Against Anpo, the plan is to get the job done as quickly as possible, according to Fernandez, who is warming up for a highly-possible return as chief trainer when Pacquiao goes after a world title in October or November in the United States.

Inactive for almost three years now, Pacquiao remains the same, swore Fernandez.

“Nothing’s changed. The punch is still there, the speed.”

Reminded that Pacquiao didn’t look good the last time he fought, Fernandez insists there were factors that led to that points loss to Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

He politely begged off from explaining and the proposed world title shot later in the year will validate his claim.

Japanese outfit RIZIN is putting up the Pacquiao vs Anpo slugfest with nine other fights on tap.