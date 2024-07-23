P22-M Aurora aqua feedmill inaugurated

BALER, Aurora — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 3 recently inaugurated a P22-million aqua feedmill in Barangay Calabuanan in this town.

According to BFAR National Director Isidro Velayo Jr., the new aqua feedmill marks a significant milestone for the local fisheries and aquaculture industry in the province of Aurora

He underscored the critical relevance and immense contribution of the aqua feedmill, which boasts of an impressive production capacity of 1.60 metric tons per day with in an average eight-hour operation.

He stressed that this facility would ensure a steady supply of high-quality aqua feeds, benefiting local aquaculture operations and enhancing the overall efficiency of the value chain.

Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz provided the rationale behind the establishment of the feedmill. He pointed out that this is the first government-run aqua feedmill in the country, valued at P17 million for infrastructure and an additional P5 million for initial operating expenses.

He noted that the project was funded by the Department of Agriculture-BFAR and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute, with the land generously provided by the provincial government.