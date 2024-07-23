New ‘vaccine-like’ HIV drug could cost just $40

PARIS, France (AFP) — A new “vaccine-like” human immuno-deficiency virus (HIV) drug that currently costs over $40,000 per person a year could be made for as little as $40, researchers estimated on Tuesday.

The antiretroviral drug Lenacapavir, developed by United States pharmaceutical giant Gilead, has been hailed as a potential game-changer in the fight against HIV.

Early trials have found the treatment is 100 percent effective in preventing HIV infection. And it only needs to be injected twice a year, making the drug far easier to administer than current regimens requiring daily pills.

“It’s like having a vaccine basically,” Andrew Hill, a researcher at the United Kingdom’s Liverpool University, told Agence France-Presse.

The treatment currently costs patients over $40,000 a year in a range of countries including the US, France, Norway and Australia.

New research, which Hill presented at the International AIDS Conference in Munich on Tuesday, looked into how much the cost of making the drug could come down if Gilead allowed for cheaper generic versions to be manufactured.

A year’s worth of the drug could be made for as little as $40 — 1,000 times less than the current price — according to the research, which has not been peer reviewed.

This price was based on production volumes equal to treating 10 million people.

If the drug was given to people at high risk of contracting HIV — such as gay or bisexual men, sex workers, prisoners or notably young women in Africa — it could “basically shut down HIV transmission,” Hill emphasized.