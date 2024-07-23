Metro Manila Flood Advisory, 24 July, 2024

As of 6:31 AM, the Metro Manila Crisis Monitoring and Management Center has released the following flood advisory for various areas:
Manila City:
Bonifacio Drive, 25th Street NB and SB: Gutter deep (8 inches)
Dimasalang cor. Becerra St., Sta. Cruz: Gutter deep (8 inches)
España - Lacson Ave. Intersection: Gutter deep (8 inches)
Roxas Ave. - Kalaw: Gutter deep (8 inches)
Vito Cruz to Taft Ave.: Knee deep (19 inches)
España - R. Magsaysay: Below gutter deep (7 inches)
España - Antipolo St.: Half tire deep (24 inches)
España - P. Margal/Blumentritt: Half knee deep (9-10 inches)
España - M. Dela Fuente: Half tire deep (13-14 inches)
Quezon City:
G. Araneta Ma. Clara SB: Gutter deep (8 inches)
E. Rodriguez Araneta: Gutter deep (8 inches)
Balintawak NB: Gutter deep (8 inches)
Camp Aguinaldo, Gate 2 and Gate 3: Knee deep (19 inches)
Pasay City:
Andrew Tramo: Gutter deep (8 inches)
Roxas Blvd., Edsa NB Service Rd.: Gutter deep (8 inches)
Airport Rd. - Domestic Rd.: Half tire deep (13 inches)
EDSA Taft NB/SB: Knee deep (19 inches)
Makati City:
Orense Guadalupe NB: Knee deep (19 inches)
Motorists and residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid these areas if possible.