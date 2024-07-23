METRO

Metro Manila Flood Advisory, 24 July, 2024

(FILE PHOTO) Waist-deep flood leaves stranded vehicles along EDSA near Gate 3 of Camp Aguinaldo. Incessant rains due to enhanced southwest on Saturday brought floods to several areas in Metro Manila. | PHOTOGRAPH BY ANALY LABOR FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE @tribunephl_ana
(FILE PHOTO) Waist-deep flood leaves stranded vehicles along EDSA near Gate 3 of Camp Aguinaldo. Incessant rains due to enhanced southwest on Saturday brought floods to several areas in Metro Manila. | PHOTOGRAPH BY ANALY LABOR FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE @tribunephl_ana

As of 6:31 AM, the Metro Manila Crisis Monitoring and Management Center has released the following flood advisory for various areas:

Manila City:

  • Bonifacio Drive, 25th Street NB and SB: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Dimasalang cor. Becerra St., Sta. Cruz: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • España - Lacson Ave. Intersection: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Roxas Ave. - Kalaw: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Vito Cruz to Taft Ave.: Knee deep (19 inches)

  • España - R. Magsaysay: Below gutter deep (7 inches)

  • España - Antipolo St.: Half tire deep (24 inches)

  • España - P. Margal/Blumentritt: Half knee deep (9-10 inches)

  • España - M. Dela Fuente: Half tire deep (13-14 inches)

Quezon City:

  • G. Araneta Ma. Clara SB: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • E. Rodriguez Araneta: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Balintawak NB: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Camp Aguinaldo, Gate 2 and Gate 3: Knee deep (19 inches)

Pasay City:

  • Andrew Tramo: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Roxas Blvd., Edsa NB Service Rd.: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Airport Rd. - Domestic Rd.: Half tire deep (13 inches)

  • EDSA Taft NB/SB: Knee deep (19 inches)

Makati City:

  • Orense Guadalupe NB: Knee deep (19 inches)

Motorists and residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid these areas if possible.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph