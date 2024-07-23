Marcos to youth: Follow Mabini's footsteps

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipino youth on Tuesday to emulate the life and legacy of Apolinario Mabini, the revered Filipino revolutionary and statesman.

Marcos made the remarks in his speech at the Apolinario Mabini Shrine in Tanauan, Batangas, to honor the hero's 160th birthday, after the Chief Executive gave his third State of the Nation Address.

In his address, the President emphasized the importance of understanding Mabini's political and social philosophies as a catalyst for contributing to the nation's progress.

"I call upon the Filipino youth today to use the life of Apolinario Mabini as inspiration and example to persevere in life. May the younger generations better understand his political and social philosophies," Marcos said.

"Mabini proves the idea that each of us has the ability to make a difference and to forge our own path to success, despite any hardships or challenges we may face," Marcos added.

The President underscored the significance of Mabini's example in inspiring young Filipinos to overcome adversity and strive for excellence.

He expressed his hope that the younger generation will be motivated to become productive members of a more humane and united society, aligning with Mabini's vision for the Philippines.

Marcos also reminisced about the life of "Ang Dakilang Paralitiko" (the sublime paralytic), highlighting Mabini's early years and his dedication to his studies, which led him to become the brains of the Katipunan.

Marcos emphasized that Mabini believed every Filipino has the potential to change and succeed, regardless of their circumstances or challenges.

The Chief Executive concluded his remarks by expressing his commitment to creating a "New Philippines" where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive. He called for collective efforts to ensure that Mabini's aspirations continue to shape the nation's future.

Often referred to as the Sublime Paralytic, Mabini was born into poverty on 23 July 1864, in Talaga, Tanauan. He earned his law degree from the University of Santo Tomas in 1894.

Mabini, who got polio that paralyzed his legs at the age of 30s, played a crucial role in the revolution against Spanish and American colonial rule.

Despite this disability, he cultivated an impressive intellect and deep patriotism, leading a selfless life driven by high ideals.

Mabini passed away on 13 May 1903 in Manila at the age of 38, shortly after returning from exile in Guam.