Manila Flood Advisory, 23 July, 2024

As of noon today, the Manila Police District (MPD) has reported the following flooding conditions across various police station areas in Manila City. The advisories indicate the depth of flooding and whether roads remain passable to vehicles.

PS-1: Barangay 98, Along Vitas Street, Tondo, Manila. Flooded (gutter deep) but passable to all types of vehicles.

PS-4: Along España Blvd Corner M. Dela Fuente St., Sampaloc, Manila. Flooded (gutter deep) but passable to all types of vehicles.

PS-5: Taft/U.N. Ave, in front of NBI. Flooded (gutter deep) but passable to all types of vehicles.

PS-9: Philippine Sports Complex A. Mabini St. (in front of Station Base) Taft Ave. corner Quirino Ave. Arellano Ave. corner Estrada St. A. Mabini St. corner Quirino Ave. P. Ocampo St. corner Adriatico St. Adriatico St. going to P. Ocampo. Flooded (half tire) but passable to all types of vehicles.

PS-10: Carion St. corner P. Gil St. P. Quirino Ave. Southbound going to P. Quirino Ave. Extn. to West Zamora St., Pandacan, Manila. Flooded but passable to all types of vehicles.

PS-12: Delbros IBP Road, Delpan MICT Road Mel Lopez/Delpan Service Road Flooded but passable to all types of vehicles.

PS-13: Aplaya PCP-1 AOR, Brgy. 649 Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila. Flooded (gutter deep) but passable to all types of vehicles. Riverview PCP 3 AOR, Brgy. 649 Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila. Flooded, not passable to all types of vehicles.



Police stations not mentioned in this report currently do not have any flooded areas within their areas of responsibility. Residents are advised to exercise caution and monitor local updates for any changes in road conditions.