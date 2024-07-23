Malasakit Team aids fire victims in Misamis Oriental

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended additional support to recovering fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental through the Malasakit Center program last Friday, 19 July, 2024.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in a video message.

Go, in coordination with Congressman Rufus Rodriguez, local government officials, and National Housing Authority (NHA) Region 10 OIC Regional Manager Engr. Homer T. Cezar, extended essential aid to 84 affected families. The support included food packs, snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, volleyballs, as well as mobile phones and shoes for select beneficiaries.

This initiative also facilitated the provision of Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) for qualified beneficiaries. Go emphasized his commitment to NHA programs that supply building materials to help families rebuild and recover swiftly from home destruction.

Go stated, “‘Yung matatanggap ninyo ngayon, ibili ninyo ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero o ano pa man na makakatulong sa pagbangon ninyo.”

Go highlighted his legislative work, including Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which he co-sponsored. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent, fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

Go also noted the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) modernization program, aimed at enhancing its capability and readiness for fire-related incidents. The BFP Modernization Act of 2021, which Go primarily authored and co-sponsored, includes a ten-year plan for modernizing the Bureau, acquiring advanced fire equipment, recruiting more firefighters, and providing specialized training.

Beyond the relief efforts offered additional medical assistance and encouraged those in need to visit Northern Mindanao Medical Center or J.R. Borja General Hospital in the city.