Makati mayor all praises on SoNA

Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Tuesday has voiced her strong endorsement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) which detailed significant progress in the nation’s social and economic development and outlined future ambitions for further improvements.

In a statement, Binay praised the President’s open acknowledgment of the pressing issues at the forefront of the nation.

“President Marcos Jr. has taken a commendable approach by directly addressing the urgent concerns of our citizens, reviewing the achievements of the past two years and clearly defining the forthcoming steps toward national development,” Binay said.

She also lauded the President’s move to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), saying that it was “an audacious move.”

“It is an exercise of political will that addresses a long-festering problem. It is now up to concerned government agencies to make sure that the order is carried out and the necessary steps and policies are taken to mitigate its impact on jobs and livelihood,” Binay said.

She also cited the President’s highlighting of the challenge of climate change — a timely issue that affects every facet of Filipino life, particularly agricultural productivity and food security.

“Without confronting climate change, our efforts in securing food, and enhancing the productivity of our farmers are in vain,” Binay said.

The lady mayor also expressed her support for the Philippines hosting the Loss and Damage Fund, noting that this initiative underlines the necessity for global solidarity to help vulnerable countries rebuild and recover from climate adversities.