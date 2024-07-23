Magic Shop at B★VERSE: A BTS ARMY paradise

Fans are taken to the TMA Music Awards at B★VERSE, where BTS statements and performances are brought to life in virtual reality. It seems as like BTS is standing right in front of you because of how lifelike the stage, floors and ceilings are. Be ready for the possibility that they could appear much closer at times! Aim for a picture with BTS standees or imitate their well-known stances by the Present Tree.

RM’s Nature Planet, Jin’s Satellite, J-Hope’s Hope Planet, V’s Film Planet, Suga’s Art Planet, Jimin’s Aqua Planet and Jung Kook’s Prism Planet are the parts where each member’s own personality is highlighted. Although taking pictures is prohibited in these locations, the absence of outside distractions heightens the experience and elevates fans’ feelings of ecstasy.

That is not where the trip ends. With famous pictures and sayings adorning the walls, a dedicated space preserves the special relationship that exists between BTS and their fan base. Listening to music honoring the BTS ARMY in this context serves as a potent reminder of their unbreakable bond, making guests feel sentimental and thoughtful.

Following this moving experience, wander down the corridor lined with pictures of TMA winners to relive unforgettable encounters between artists and their fans, as well as significant moments and amazing performances.

Before you leave, make sure to browse and buy limited edition BTS B★VERSE merch, including clear folders, postcards, calendars, brochures, tote bags, and t-shirts. Each ticket also comes with a battery-operated ARMY Star Badge and a random photo card of a BTS member – I was lucky to get Namjoon!

B★VERSE “BTS, Singing The Stars” in Manila is open until 15 August 15, 2024.

Don’t miss this enchanting experience and experience the Magic Shop!