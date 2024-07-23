LTO issues show cause vs e-jeep, bus drivers

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered the registered owners of an e-jeepney and a passenger bus involved in a viral road rage incident along España Boulevard in Manila to explain why they should not be held liable for traffic violations.

LTO-National Capital Region director Roque Verzosa III issued separate show cause orders to the owners of the e-jeepney (NHF 6732) and the passenger bus (UVP 490) and stressed that the owners must appear at the LTO-NCR office in Quezon City on 7 August with notarized affidavits explaining their side of the incident.

The owners face possible penalties for reckless driving, obstruction of traffic, disregarding traffic signs, and improper person to operate a motor vehicle, all under Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code of the Philippines.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II condemned the behavior of the drivers, noting that both vehicles are used for public transportation.

“What they did is unacceptable and that their bad temper that put the lives of fellow motorists and commuters at risk should not go unpunished,” Mendoza said in a statement.

The viral video shows the two vehicles nearly colliding as they swerved in and out of lanes. The passenger bus also blocked a bike lane.

Both vehicles have been impounded pending the outcome of the investigation.

The e-jeepney driver identified as Ronaldo Rocco has been suspended for seven days without pay, while the passenger bus driver has been fired by AST Trans bus, the company’s operation manager Marvin Diamitas said.