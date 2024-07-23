Licensed POGOs get 5-month grace period

Despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s stunning directive banning all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators activities immediately, licensed POGOs will be allowed to wind down their operations until the end of the year. Marcos said this also in his State of the Nation (SoNA) Address last Monday.

This was clarified by Jun Alano, spokesperson of the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), on Tuesday.

Alano said PAGCOR will cancel all licenses it granted to 43 Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), formerly POGOs.

Insofar as illegal POGOs are concerned, Alano said it will be a law enforcement matter under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

DILG warns LGUs

On Tuesday, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos reiterated his warning to local government executives on their accountability if POGOs continue to operate in their areas.

In a DAILY TRIBUNE interview, Abalos underscored the collaborative efforts of the DILG and law enforcement agencies such as the DoJ, PAOCC, PNP, and PAGCOR to crack down on illegal POGOs even before the nationwide ban was imposed by the President.

“We recently visited Pampanga and Tarlac, where illegal POGOs operated underground. The only licensed POGOs are in Cavite and Manila, numbering in the thousands. We must ensure that their numbers dwindle. Collaboration is key,” Abalos said, noting that illegal POGOs could possibly move to remote provinces.

Abalos said inspections were ongoing across the Visayas and Mindanao and he urged LGU executives to use their authority to monitor not just POGOs but other illicit activities. He suggested mobilizing teams to check mayor’s permits, building structures, and fire safety compliance.

He expressed concern over the displacement of Filipino workers from POGOs, advocating for inter-agency cooperation with the DoLE and DSWD to provide assistance and employment.

Abalos referenced PAGCOR chairman Alejandro Tengco, revealing that of 200 to 400 POGOs, only 43 were licensed. Regular inspections of these licensed operators suggest unlicensed entities may still be operating illegally.

Consequently, Abalos and Tengco agreed to form a dedicated task force to comprehensively address POGO-related issues.

House welcomes total POGO ban

Meanwhile, Congress leaders welcomed the immediate nationwide POGO ban.

“We very much welcome the announcement of the President. As early as February, our committee passed a measure and resolution for the total banning of POGOs in the country,” said Cavite Rep. Antonio Ferrer, chairperson of the House committee on games and amusement.

“What the President said in his SoNA is a very clear directive for all of us to comply with. That’s the directive we were waiting for,” he added.

Last week, the House Committee on Games and Amusement, along with the Committee on Public Order and Safety, launched an investigation into the proliferation of POGOs and their alleged crimes, including money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, torture and murder.

The President highlighted these illicit activities in his SoNA last Monday. He then directed PAGCOR to their all POGO operations by the end of the year.

PAGCOR “will no longer accept any applications” and existing POGO license holders have until December to wind up their operations, according to Ferrer.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. echoed his approval.

“I, together with my constituents in Pampanga, fully support the President’s directive. It is unfortunate that the presence of a suspected POGO hub in Porac town, which the authorities recently raided, has tarnished the image of our province,” Gonzales said.

“Pampanga does not need POGOs to prosper. We can sustain its growth without POGOs,” he stressed.

POGOs, which emerged during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, have been controversial due to their involvement in illegal activities, prompting legislators to call for their prohibition.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez praised Marcos’s “courageous move” shutting down POGOs and addressing the social and economic issues caused by their operations.