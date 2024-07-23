Lapu-Lapu City to get 12-KM expressway

The Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group of companies, through its subsidiary, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), will partner with the Lapu-Lapu City Government and Premium Megastructures Inc. (PMI) to construct the Lapu-Lapu City Expressway (LLEX).

This was confirmed yesterday to the Daily Tribune by CCLEC President and General Manager Allan Go Alfon.

"Yes, we're finalizing the agreement with CCLEC as the partner," Alfon said in an exclusive interview. He mentioned that it would be a joint venture and a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

"Yes, contributions or sharing are still to be finalized," he emphasized.

The construction of the LLEX aims to reduce travel time to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) from Cordova, where the CCLEX is located.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan disclosed that a memorandum of understanding with PMI and the MVP group will be signed soon. He added that the MVP group has the "capacity and capability" to build the project.

The P25 billion project, which has been delayed twice due to documentation issues and alignment revisions, is expected to resolve traffic congestion in the Barangays Marigondon and Calawisan areas of Lapu-Lapu City.

The project will connect the Pilipog Bridge, which links the town of Cordova to Lapu-Lapu City, to the MCIA. The skyway will start in Barangay Babag 2, passing through the Mactan Economic Zone, Mactan Aviation Road, and Barangays Pajac, Buaya, Bankal, and Ibo, ending in Pusok.