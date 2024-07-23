KarlTzy laments team's need for improvement, blames himself for losing at MSC

Star jungler Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno is convinced that Team Liquid ECHO has much to improve following their failed attempt to win the Mid Season Cup 2024 earlier this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

KarlTzy and his MPL PH Season 13 champion teammates Bennyqt, Jaypee, Sanford, and Sanji settled with a top 3 to 4 finish after losing to Falcons AP Bren in the semifinal.

"We have so much to improve. We deserved to lose in MSC because we did not adjust to the meta damage and stuck to tank [jungle]," KarlTzy said.

Though the MSC title remained elusive for the two-time world champ KarlTzy, the team still took home $200,000 of the $3,000,000 prize pool. And while he placed the heartbreak of MSC behind him, KarlTzy still blames himself for not winning the championship.

"Every loss I blame myself for not being able to carry the team to victory. That is my mindset," KarlTzy quipped.