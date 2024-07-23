James tapped as Americans’ flagbearer

PARIS, France (AFP) — LeBron James, the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) all-time leading scorer, will be the male flagbearer for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced on Monday.

James, 39, was picked by his fellow US Olympians for Friday’s ceremony on the river Seine. The female flagbearer will be announced on Tuesday.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” Los Angeles Lakers power forward James said in a statement from the USOPC.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.”

“Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The ceremony on the Seine will be the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main stadium.

James, an Olympic gold medalist in 2008 and 2012, is not the only NBA star set to bear the flag for his country in Paris.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and league champion in 2021, will perform the role for Greece.

Hours after being appointed as flag-bearer, James scored the last 11 points to carry the Americans to a 92-88 win over World Cup champion Germany in an Olympic warmup game in London.

James had 20 points for the US while Joel Embiid scored 15, Stephen Curry had 13 and Anthony Edwards finished with 11.

“It was a good test for us. And I’m glad we were able to once again, you know, keep our composure, persevere like we did the other day versus South Sudan,” said James, who also delivered the decisive blow in their 101-100 win over South Sudan.

“It was a good win for us.”

Franz Wagner led Germany with 18 points while Andreas Obst, the hero of last year’s German win over the US in the World Cup semifinals, had 14, and Dennis Schroder had a 13-point, 10-assist night. Daniel Theis added 13 for Germany and Moritz Wagner scored 12.

The Americans finished their exhibition slate 5-0, but there was only one game that was a true cakewalk, which was against Serbia, the team that they will face on Sunday in the opening night of the Summer Games at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.