Isla Puting Bato houses devastated by severe storm

The local government of Manila announced on Tuesday that strong winds and high tides brought about by typhoon “Carina” destroyed the homes of 84 families in Isla Puting Bato, Tondo, Manila, late Monday, forcing them to evacuate.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the families were transferred to the Del Pan Evacuation Center at 11 p.m. Monday after their homes, mostly made of light materials, were damaged by the severe weather.

“The houses were lifted by the floodwaters and washed away,” said Bombom Andia, a barangay volunteer. “The waves were huge.”

One resident was injured by a sharp object, officials said.

Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered city agencies to monitor coastal areas closely.

Meanwhile, heavy rains since Monday flooded at least seven areas in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said.

As of noon Tuesday, floodwaters reached 8 inches high on both directions of E. Rodriguez Avenue near Araneta Avenue and along the northbound and southbound lanes of Balintawak, both in Quezon City.

Other flooded areas included Dario Bridge in Quezon City; Shaw Boulevard near EDSA in Mandaluyong; MacArthur Calle Uno in Caloocan; Andrews Avenue and Tramo Intersection; and España Boulevard near M. Dela Fuente.

In other developments, Malacañang suspended government work and classes in Metro Manila starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday due to inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon and typhoon “Carina.”

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, acting on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., signed Memorandum Circular 57 ordering the suspension. Agencies providing basic and health services, disaster response, and other vital functions were exempted.