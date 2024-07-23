How Barbie Forteza became an accidental hero

A plethora of netizens consider Barbie Forteza a hero after immediately coming up to the rescue of Herlene Budol who stumbled while doing a catwalk during the GMA Gala 2024.
It was Forteza who was behind Herlene waiting for her turn to display her catwalk skills which was why she witnessed the incident.
Like a knight in shining armor, Forteza came to rescue Budol, helping her stand up after a fall.
Not surprisingly, many netizens lauded Forteza’s act of chivalry.
“Mabait tlga si barbie. Swerte ni Jak Roberto at maayos pagpapalaki sa gf nya (Barbie is really nice. Jak Roberto is lucky because his girlfriend was raised well).”
“my Idol... Barbie Forteza is really beautiful person . inside and out...,God bless at all time.”
“kung anung ganda ni Barbie ganun ang kalooban niya ang ganda niya inside and out (How beautiful Barbie is, it’s like her inner personality, her beauty is inside and out).”
Fans approve Dominic Roque for Kathryn Bernardo
Kathryn Bernardo posted a birthday greeting for Dominic Roque in her IG story and fans obviously lapped it up.
“Fact: I just found out last month that he has a dimple,” came Bernardo’s caption of the collage of photos of Roque.
Immediately, fans love Bernardo’s post, believing that Roque will make a good boyfriend.
“Oyy pwede! Good match din!”
“Mas bet ko c Dom para kay Kath (I like Dom for Kath).”
“My kilig pa ako sa dalawang to (I felt giddy for this two).”
Kobe Paras denies Kyline Alcantara is his girlfriend
Not a few were aghast when Kobe Paras said in his interview at the GMA Gala night that Kapuso starlet Kyline Alcantara is just a friend.
“We are great friends. Bakit girlfriend agad? (Why girlfriend immediately? Nagtanong na ba ako? (Did i ask already?)” Paras said.
“We are just great friends right now, really close friends,” he reiterated.
Paras was Alcantara’s date during the GMA Ball.
The two were seen a couple of times in the past, the most recent of which prior to the GMA Gala date was inside a tattoo shop reportedly owned by Paras. In photos that circulated online, it showed Paras kissing Alcantara on the right side of her forehead.
They were also seen holding hands while walking toward a parking area at Bonifacio Global City.
Of course, netizens were not buying Paras’ explanation.
“Ang sweet pala ni Kobe sa mga (Kobe is so sweet to his) friends niya holding hands in the parking lot, kiss sa ulo and very touchy. Sinong niloloko niyo (Who are you fooling?)”
“Malamang nag-usap yang 2. Alam mo naman sa showbiz pag umamin na iintrigahin naman para maghiwalay. What you see is what you get lang naman yan. Pero ang gwapo at hot ni kobe paras! Pinakagwapo sa lahat sa gala (They have probably talked. You know in showbiz when you admit you will be intrigued so that you will separate. But Kobe Paras is handsome and hot. He’s the hottest in the gala).”