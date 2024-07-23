How Barbie Forteza became an accidental hero

Not surprisingly, many netizens lauded Forteza’s act of chivalry.

“Mabait tlga si barbie. Swerte ni Jak Roberto at maayos pagpapalaki sa gf nya (Barbie is really nice. Jak Roberto is lucky because his girlfriend was raised well).”

“my Idol... Barbie Forteza is really beautiful person . inside and out...,God bless at all time.”

“kung anung ganda ni Barbie ganun ang kalooban niya ang ganda niya inside and out (How beautiful Barbie is, it’s like her inner personality, her beauty is inside and out).”

Fans approve Dominic Roque for Kathryn Bernardo

Kathryn Bernardo posted a birthday greeting for Dominic Roque in her IG story and fans obviously lapped it up.

“Fact: I just found out last month that he has a dimple,” came Bernardo’s caption of the collage of photos of Roque.

Immediately, fans love Bernardo’s post, believing that Roque will make a good boyfriend.

“Oyy pwede! Good match din!”

“Mas bet ko c Dom para kay Kath (I like Dom for Kath).”

“My kilig pa ako sa dalawang to (I felt giddy for this two).”

Kobe Paras denies Kyline Alcantara is his girlfriend

Not a few were aghast when Kobe Paras said in his interview at the GMA Gala night that Kapuso starlet Kyline Alcantara is just a friend.

“We are great friends. Bakit girlfriend agad? (Why girlfriend immediately? Nagtanong na ba ako? (Did i ask already?)” Paras said.

“We are just great friends right now, really close friends,” he reiterated.