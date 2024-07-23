House leaders welcome nationwide POGO ban

The leadership of the House of Representatives widely welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s immediate nationwide ban on the operations of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), which is beset by a slew of investigations owing to its involvement in criminal activities.

"We very much welcome the announcement of the President. As early as February, our committee passed a measure and resolution also for the total banning of POGO in the country," said Cavite Rep. Antonio Ferrer, chairperson of the House committee on games and amusement, in an interview on Tuesday.

"What the President said yesterday in his SoNA (State of the Nation Address) is a very clear directive for all of us to comply with. That's the directive we're waiting for," he added.

Last week, the House Committee on Games and Amusement, with the Committee on Public Order and Safety, launched a motu proprio into the proliferation of POGO's alleged crimes, such as money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, and murder.

Marcos emphasized such illicit acts in his third SoNA on Monday, which led to the industry's total shutdown. He ordered the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to wind down and seize the said operations by the end of the year.

This means that PAGCOR "will no longer accept any applications" and that, according to Ferrer, those who have existing POGO licenses have until the end of December.

"Of course, we also have contractual obligations. For us to be don't get sued, we will give them ample time to wind up their operations," he said.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. strongly backed the President's decision.

"I, together with my constituents in Pampanga, fully support the President's directive. It is unfortunate that the presence of a suspected POGO hub in Porac town, which the authorities recently raided, has tarnished the image of our province," Gonzales lamented, referring to Pampanga.

"Pampanga does not need POGOs to prosper… We can sustain its growth without POGOs," he stressed.

POGOs, which emerged during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, have been at the center of controversy due to their illegal activities, prompting legislators to call for their prohibition.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez said Marcos' "courageous move" to shut POGOs "addresses the social and economic issues brought about by these operations."

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation previously opposed the cessation of the POGO operations, citing the significant revenue they have generated for the country.

According to PAGCOR chairperson and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco, licensed POGOs contributed over P5 billion in gross revenues in 2023 alone.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, chairperson of the House committee on dangerous drugs, vehemently asserted that the "little economic contributions" far outweigh the social ills they brought on to the society.

He added that the congressional investigation must proceed despite Marcos' order so that the crooks behind the illicit POGO operations will be held accountable.

"We should not just let go of these POGOs. We should also investigate deep, prosecute and jail all their workers who committed various crimes. They all deserve appropriate punishment under our laws," he averred.

Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro underscored that the adverse effects of POGOs in the Philippine society have long been a cause for concern and that the ban "is a proactive measure to safeguard the Filipino people and ensure a safer, more secure Philippines."

CIBAC Partylist Rep. Eduardo Villanueva expressed hope that the total ban order on POGOs would be effectively reinforced.

"The President's POGO ban should ultimately refresh government resolve to stamp out all forms of gambling in the country," he added.

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday announced that the ongoing House investigation on the criminal and other illegal activities linked to POGO will continue notwithstanding Marcos' order.