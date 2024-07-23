Hoffman wraps up U.S. buildup

Filipino-American Lauren Hoffman, who will see action in the the women’s 400-meter hurdles, will work out briefly at the Philippine delegation’s training camp in Metz before proceeding to Paris.

Hoffman is about to call his United States training camp and is all set to fly to France to join world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and hurdler John Cabang, the country’s representative in track and field during the 26 July to 11 August Summer Games.

“Last practices in Durham. Off to Metz, France tomorrow to get some training in before heading to Paris for opening ceremonies!!!” Hoffman said.

The Duke University athlete will begin her campaign on 4 August at 4 p.m. (Manila time) at the Stade de France.

Hoffman said she wants to reach the 54 second-mark on her first Olympic stint.

Her fastest time so far was 55.47 seconds, which she set in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

“I want to run a personal best but I ideally want to run in the 54 second-mark. Fifty-four anything would be amazing. That would be a dream come true,” Hoffman said.

“The past year has been a lot of learning, a lot of growing as an athlete and a person, just learning how to listen to my body, play it smart, and be confident. I’m just always learning as an athlete, so there’s been a lot of growth this past year.”