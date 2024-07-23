Goodbye, POGO

The President’s declaration of a complete ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs)announced in his State of the Nation Address, marks a significant shift in the country’s approach to regulating the online gambling industry.

This move has substantial implications for various sectors, particularly the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

For the DoJ, the POGO ban represents both a challenge and an opportunity. On one hand, it challenges the department to enforce the ban effectively, ensuring that illegal gambling operations do not continue under the radar. The DoJ will need to coordinate closely with other law enforcement agencies to identify and shut down the remaining POGO operations. This would require not only increased surveillance and investigative efforts but also the prosecution of individuals and entities that attempt to circumvent the ban.

On the other hand, the ban provides an opportunity for the DoJ to demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rule of law. By rigorously enforcing the ban, the DoJ can reinforce the message that illegal activities, particularly those with potential links to organized crime and corruption, will not be tolerated. This can enhance the DoJ’s credibility and strengthen public trust in the justice system.

Moreover, the ban will allow the DoJ to redirect its resources and attention towards other pressing issues. With POGOs no longer a legal concern, the department can allocate more manpower and funding to combat other forms of crime, including drug trafficking, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, the IACAT stands to gain significantly from the POGO ban. POGOs have been associated with various criminal activities, including human trafficking. Reports have surfaced about foreign workers being lured to the Philippines under false pretenses and subsequently exploited in POGO operations. The ban could alleviate some of the pressures on IACAT by reducing the instances of trafficking cases.

With POGOs out of the picture, IACAT can focus more effectively on its broader mandate to combat human trafficking. The council can reallocate its resources towards rescuing victims, prosecuting traffickers, and implementing preventive measures. The ban also removes a significant revenue stream for traffickers, potentially reducing the scale and profitability of their operations.

Additionally, the POGO ban underscores the government’s commitment to addressing human trafficking and other related crimes. It signals a zero-tolerance approach to activities that contribute to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. This could enhance the Philippines’ international standing in the fight against human trafficking, attracting support and cooperation from global partners and organizations dedicated to this cause.

Beyond the DoJ and IACAT, the POGO ban has broader societal and economic implications. The loss of revenue from POGOs will undoubtedly impact the economy, particularly in terms of tax collection and employment. However, the potential social benefits, including reduced crime rates and improved public safety, may outweigh the economic drawbacks.

In conclusion, the declaration of a complete ban on POGOs, as announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his SoNA, is a decisive step with far-reaching consequences.

For the DoJ, it presents both a challenge in enforcement and an opportunity to uphold the rule of law.

For IACAT, it offers a chance to focus more effectively on combating human trafficking. While the economic impact may be significant, the potential social benefits make this a necessary and positive move for the country.